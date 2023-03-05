ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

