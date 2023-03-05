Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $2,141,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $80.49 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

