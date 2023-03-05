Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.29 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 219.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in RadNet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,700 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RadNet by 19.4% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 275,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RadNet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Up 5.3 %

RadNet stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

