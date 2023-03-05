Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.04% of Altimmune worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $571.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

