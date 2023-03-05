Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 754.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 196,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 113.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matson Stock Performance

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.