Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

