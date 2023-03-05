Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

