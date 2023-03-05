Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,150 shares of company stock worth $2,406,876. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of MHK opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

