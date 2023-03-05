Verition Fund Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,899 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 543,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 322,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,534. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWP opened at $10.13 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $884.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -59.57%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

