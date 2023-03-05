Verition Fund Management LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,202 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,788.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $192,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,788.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,682,586.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,566. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

QS opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 5.29. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

