Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

