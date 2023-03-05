Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $995,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 840,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,153,000 after buying an additional 134,959 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

CDW stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

