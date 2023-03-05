Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 61,835 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

