Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

