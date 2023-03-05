Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,640,000 after buying an additional 55,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

