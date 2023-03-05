Verition Fund Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $536.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Children’s Place

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.