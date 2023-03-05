Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,849 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $48,027,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 360.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 410,432 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 235.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,322 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

