Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $688,000 in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 231,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE OSG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $322.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,868,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,736,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.