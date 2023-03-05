Verition Fund Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

