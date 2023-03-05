Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 12,267 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 261.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

