Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490,780 shares in the company, valued at $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,432,134 shares in the company, valued at $125,536,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,700,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $7,164,943 over the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

