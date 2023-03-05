Verition Fund Management LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

