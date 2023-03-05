Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after buying an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $27,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

