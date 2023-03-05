Verition Fund Management LLC Has $730,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.