Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.50.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.