Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.