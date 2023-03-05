Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 131.83 ($1.59).

JUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.28) to GBX 142 ($1.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.62) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

LON:JUP opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.81) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.70. The company has a market capitalization of £818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,668.89 and a beta of 1.40. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.60 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,888.89%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

