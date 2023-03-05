Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $42.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after purchasing an additional 538,544 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,430,000 after purchasing an additional 476,500 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,923,000 after buying an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after buying an additional 241,479 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

