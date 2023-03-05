The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Transactions at Boston Beer
In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer
Boston Beer Stock Up 0.6 %
SAM opened at $319.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.73.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boston Beer
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.
See Also
