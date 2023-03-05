Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 564.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,180 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $6.34 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $793.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chico’s FAS Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

