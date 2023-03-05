Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Premier Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

