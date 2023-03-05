Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SYNA opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
