Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $25,163,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

