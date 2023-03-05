Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $13.53

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
