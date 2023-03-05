Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $13.53

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Grifols by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Grifols by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

