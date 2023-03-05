Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UAA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.