Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $51.27

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

