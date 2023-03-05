D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

