Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

