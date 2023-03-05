Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $764,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPB opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

