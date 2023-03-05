Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $767,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

