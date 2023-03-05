Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 14,413.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $745.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.