Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,650 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.