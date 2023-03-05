Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

