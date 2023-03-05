Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $124,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,539,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Stories

