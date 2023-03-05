Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 619.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $23,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 408,376 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,251.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.