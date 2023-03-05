Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

