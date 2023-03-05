ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 915,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ViewRay by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ViewRay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

