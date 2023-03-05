Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,144 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iRobot by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iRobot by 40.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

About iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.