Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$0.78. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 20,500 shares.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.