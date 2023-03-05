Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.51 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 689,292 shares.

Goldplat Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company has a market cap of £16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Goldplat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.