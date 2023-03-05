Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.24

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.24 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.86 ($0.17). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 14.54 ($0.18), with a volume of 2,514,560 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.22. The company has a market cap of £279.17 million, a P/E ratio of 727.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

